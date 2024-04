Early morning arrival in Brum to meet my sister means I finally was able to get a fairly clear capture of this memorial, which occupies a walkway between Grand Central Station and the Bullring shopping centre.It was commissioned to commemorate the 21 people who lost their lives in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham.A bit more info if you want it: https://m-tec.uk.com/projects/birmingham-21-memorial/