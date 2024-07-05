Sign up
Previous
Photo 1885
Trier Cathedral
Such a beautiful and interesting city and cathedral
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
4
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3118
photos
131
followers
156
following
516% complete
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th July 2024 4:17pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
cathedral
,
glass
,
trier
Diana
ace
You captured this beautiful scene so well Lesley👌🏼
July 5th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I love Trier! Have camped there by the river and stayed in a hotel right on the edge of a bridge too. Such a beautiful historic place. Lovely pic
July 5th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@casablanca
Those camping sites along the river are amazing. We both said how wonderful that must be.
July 5th, 2024
Wendy
ace
The stained glass with the silhouette in front makes a spectacular image. fav.
July 5th, 2024
