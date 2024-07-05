Previous
Trier Cathedral by tinley23
Trier Cathedral

Such a beautiful and interesting city and cathedral
Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
You captured this beautiful scene so well Lesley👌🏼
July 5th, 2024  
I love Trier! Have camped there by the river and stayed in a hotel right on the edge of a bridge too. Such a beautiful historic place. Lovely pic
July 5th, 2024  
@casablanca Those camping sites along the river are amazing. We both said how wonderful that must be.
July 5th, 2024  
The stained glass with the silhouette in front makes a spectacular image. fav.
July 5th, 2024  
