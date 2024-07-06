Sign up
Previous
Photo 1886
Time for a Bitburger
We had a guided walk around the lovely town of Kues, followed by a steep climb to the castle. Definitely in need on a cold one when we came down again.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3119
photos
131
followers
156
following
516% complete
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
Tags
beer
,
bernkastel-kues
Chris Cook
ace
Now you’ve made me thirsty. That looks very inviting.
July 6th, 2024
