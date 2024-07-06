Previous
Time for a Bitburger by tinley23
We had a guided walk around the lovely town of Kues, followed by a steep climb to the castle. Definitely in need on a cold one when we came down again.
Now you’ve made me thirsty. That looks very inviting.
July 6th, 2024  
