Dog fountain by tinley23
1 / 365

Dog fountain

Fabulous find in the centre of Toronto
20th October 2017 20th Oct 17

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather ace
Hey, I know this! :) A great capture, Lesley! (Love all those dog sculptures and the golden bone at the very top!)
September 9th, 2022  
Lesley ace
It’s totally awesome! I hope I can get back to Toronto one day - I loved it.
September 9th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
that's really cool Lesley
September 9th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
I love this fountain!
September 9th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Love it!
September 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
September 9th, 2022  
