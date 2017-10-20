Sign up
Dog fountain
Fabulous find in the centre of Toronto
20th October 2017
20th Oct 17
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Blasts from the past (pre-365)
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
20th October 2017 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
toronto
Heather
ace
Hey, I know this! :) A great capture, Lesley! (Love all those dog sculptures and the golden bone at the very top!)
September 9th, 2022
Lesley
ace
It’s totally awesome! I hope I can get back to Toronto one day - I loved it.
September 9th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
that's really cool Lesley
September 9th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
I love this fountain!
September 9th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! Love it!
September 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
September 9th, 2022
