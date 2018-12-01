Sign up
1 / 365
Blast from the past!
View from our hotel (Washington Square) in New York a few years ago. It felt gritty but very NY. I’d love to go back one day.
1st December 2018
1st Dec 18
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
rooftops
,
newyork
