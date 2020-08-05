Previous
Plums by tinley23
66 / 365

Plums

In payment for looking after their fish, our neighbours have allowed me to raid their plum tree. I have a bit of rhubarb left too, so plum and rhubarb jam it is then!
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details

