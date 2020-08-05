Sign up
66 / 365
Plums
In payment for looking after their fish, our neighbours have allowed me to raid their plum tree. I have a bit of rhubarb left too, so plum and rhubarb jam it is then!
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
plum
,
plums
