The Mast

In line with government policy most of my daily walks are from home, and can be anything up to 6 miles long, depending on how exciting a new road or path looks to be. It doesn’t bother me when I get a bit lost, even if there is no phone signal, because I can always spot ‘The Mast’ which is a large tv mast standing on a hill about half a mile south of our house. To some, I imagine, it’s an ugly blot on the landscape, but not to me.