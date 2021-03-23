Sign up
Old favourites
Before COVID our trips to Lichfield always included a trip to one of these. I hope they manage to survive.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1224
photos
93
followers
114
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
23rd March 2021 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
cafe
,
lichfield
Brian Moody
ace
that's my sort of place. Love it.
March 23rd, 2021
