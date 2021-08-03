Sign up
244 / 365
Four-eyes!
Youngest granddaughter, Ivy.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1656
photos
107
followers
130
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd August 2021 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
Heather
ace
Great shot and what a cutie!
August 3rd, 2021
