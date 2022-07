Circles

We’re mostly on lockdown In the UK at the moment due to record high temperatures, so I had to do some searching to meet today’s brief. I eventually found Dirk’s ‘tape-rack’ in the garage. Whenever we ask him for something in there he always says “It’s in the suchandsuch corner/shelf/drawer/box” - we think he doesn’t want us fiddling around in there, moving things or seeing what he has hoarded 😊