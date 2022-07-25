Sign up
349 / 365
Texture
I love rocks and, when it’s allowed, I bring one home from wherever I go. These around our pond are some of the larger ones I’ve collected.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
4
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2279
photos
115
followers
112
following
95% complete
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
344
1202
345
346
347
1203
348
349
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2022 10:54am
Tags
rocks
,
rock
,
texture
,
make-30-2022
Suzanne
ace
I like the textures and colours.
July 25th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Nice collection, lovely colours and textures
July 25th, 2022
Leli
ace
Interesting collection. Watch out for gold:)
July 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great collection, I love the colours. A lovely reminder of your outings.
July 25th, 2022
