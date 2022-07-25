Previous
Texture

I love rocks and, when it’s allowed, I bring one home from wherever I go. These around our pond are some of the larger ones I’ve collected.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Lesley

Suzanne ace
I like the textures and colours.
July 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice collection, lovely colours and textures
July 25th, 2022  
Leli ace
Interesting collection. Watch out for gold:)
July 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great collection, I love the colours. A lovely reminder of your outings.
July 25th, 2022  
