350 / 365
My neighbourhood
Our local station on the cross city line, from Lichfield in the north to Bromsgrove in the south.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
railway
,
station
,
neighbourhood
