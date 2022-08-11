Sign up
358 / 365
She’s not a greyhound, she’s a VERY NAUGHTY GIRL
Apologies for all the dodgy photos today. I’ve barely been out all week and I’m going stir-crazy.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2319
photos
117
followers
109
following
98% complete
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
1220
1221
358
1222
1223
359
1224
360
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th August 2022 8:11pm
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
hole
Heather
ace
Don't be too hard on her, Lesley. I think the heat is getting to Rosie, too!
August 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear. Checking soil conditions maybe.
August 14th, 2022
