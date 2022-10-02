Sign up
Photo 375
Enchanting
The books I choose as holiday gifts for my granddaughters. There were definitely some enchanting stories in them.
2nd October 2022
Lesley
@tinley23
Tags
books
hay-on-wye
oct22words
Phil Howcroft
good choice grandma :)
October 2nd, 2022
Heather
These look delightful!
October 2nd, 2022
