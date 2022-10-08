Previous
Warm by tinley23
Photo 381

Warm

I haven’t left the house today, after a few busy days. Dinner in the slow cooker is my idea of warmth today. Hope it tastes as nice as it smells.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Linda ace
Very cool image!
October 9th, 2022  
