Trinket by tinley23
Photo 382

Trinket

I never think of myself as being a trinket kinda gal but, whilst looking for something appropriate for today’s word, I found this small pouch in a drawer.
It contains:
- a tarnished locket with photos of my eldest children (now 42 and 43 years old)
- two St Christopher pendants (one silver)
- a marble
- a medal from the gym club (Erdington Athletic Club), showing that I came 4th in something (my highest ever achievement in anything) 🤣
- a pink crystal
- my Jackson 5ive fan club badge
- a 1 new penny dated 1974
- a 1/2 new penny dated 1972
- una peseta dated 1975
- a thrupenny bit dated 1958
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
104% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Well done for finding the marble. Always a worry when you think that you have lost them. Great little treasures.
October 10th, 2022  
