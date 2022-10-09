I never think of myself as being a trinket kinda gal but, whilst looking for something appropriate for today’s word, I found this small pouch in a drawer.
It contains:
- a tarnished locket with photos of my eldest children (now 42 and 43 years old)
- two St Christopher pendants (one silver)
- a marble
- a medal from the gym club (Erdington Athletic Club), showing that I came 4th in something (my highest ever achievement in anything) 🤣
- a pink crystal
- my Jackson 5ive fan club badge
- a 1 new penny dated 1974
- a 1/2 new penny dated 1972
- una peseta dated 1975
- a thrupenny bit dated 1958