Trinket

I never think of myself as being a trinket kinda gal but, whilst looking for something appropriate for today’s word, I found this small pouch in a drawer.

It contains:

- a tarnished locket with photos of my eldest children (now 42 and 43 years old)

- two St Christopher pendants (one silver)

- a marble

- a medal from the gym club (Erdington Athletic Club), showing that I came 4th in something (my highest ever achievement in anything) 🤣

- a pink crystal

- my Jackson 5ive fan club badge

- a 1 new penny dated 1974

- a 1/2 new penny dated 1972

- una peseta dated 1975

- a thrupenny bit dated 1958