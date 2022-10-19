Previous
Next
Reflections by tinley23
Photo 392

Reflections

This sculpture in the business district of Birmingham has caught my eye since it’s installation about a year ago, but with everything going on in town this year. I’ve been unable to get a clear shot of it…until now.

I found a bit of information about it here, if you’re interested: https://www.103colmorerow.com/developers-create-lasting-legacy-for-local-artist-at-103-colmore-row/
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise