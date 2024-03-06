Sign up
Photo 464
Yummy!
Spicy minestrone soup - I’ve adjusted this recipe so much over the years and now feel that it is perfect (for me).
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
soup
march24words
Diana
ace
If it tastes as good as it looks, you did well. I normally have to adjust many recipes according to our taste, we like it all a bit spicy ;-)
March 9th, 2024
