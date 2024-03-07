Sign up
Photo 465
Nature (March words)
They had the look of ‘underwater’ to me but they were actually on top of a high wall. I was going to remove the thread but then decided I quite liked it.
7th March 2024
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
nature
fern
wall
march24words
Beryl Lloyd
Such a gorgeous little fern !
March 9th, 2024
Rob Z
I like your composition...
March 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
Yes that little thin thread links them all!
March 9th, 2024
