Nature (March words) by tinley23
Photo 465

Nature (March words)

They had the look of ‘underwater’ to me but they were actually on top of a high wall. I was going to remove the thread but then decided I quite liked it.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous little fern !
March 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I like your composition...
March 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Yes that little thin thread links them all!
March 9th, 2024  
