Calm before the storm by tinley23
Calm before the storm

Heading home after a couple of great days with my daughter and her family. This sunrise was lovely, but I know that those clouds are warning of a very wet day ahead.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Lesley

Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
