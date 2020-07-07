Previous
Fungi up a tree by tinley23
Fungi up a tree

I took a shot of these fungi a few days ago and they were quite small. I walked past the tree again yesterday, and now they are huge!
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Lesley

Pat Thacker
Wow huge! You could have sheltered from the rain under these monster shrooms.
July 8th, 2020  
