Sisters

The ceramic blocks in the wall behind us represent DNA strands.



From the website - The walls of the North Sketch Gallery have been completely covered with 659 textured, handmade ceramic panels in 'The North Sketch Sequence' by the artist Jacob van der Beugel. Raised ceramic blocks represent the DNA strand of 'Everyman' in the central portrait, which is flanked by the personal DNA profiles of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, their son Lord Burlington and his wife, Lady Burlington.