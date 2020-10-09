Sign up
Trent and Mersey Canal
Today we met friends for a walk around Branston Water Park. The weather was great so we diverted off the track for a short walk along the canal. I really liked the soft ripples made by the longboat.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
942
photos
75
followers
101
following
62% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th October 2020 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
staffordshire
,
longboat
