228 / 365
Waterworks
I passed this pumping station on my walk through Little Hay, Staffordshire, yesterday. It is a Grade ll listed building built in 1929. I thought it was very impressive, but then again all of these types of waterworks buildings are equally fabulous.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Tags
architecture
staffordshire
waterworks
