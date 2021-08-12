Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 421
Forward together
Newest installation in Birmingham city centre. This is just the front. Some extra information here if you’re interested:
https://www.birmingham.gov.uk/news/article/906/new_public_art_to_celebrate_birmingham_s_diversity_by_going_forward_together
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1683
photos
106
followers
130
following
115% complete
View this month »
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
Latest from all albums
899
248
112
420
900
249
250
421
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Away from home
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
sculpture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close