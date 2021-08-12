Previous
Next
Forward together by tinley23
Photo 421

Forward together

Newest installation in Birmingham city centre. This is just the front. Some extra information here if you’re interested:

https://www.birmingham.gov.uk/news/article/906/new_public_art_to_celebrate_birmingham_s_diversity_by_going_forward_together
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise