Abandoned signal box
…on a disused railway line. Loads of birds flew out as we got close, so it is still being used.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Album
Lost/discarded/left-behind
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2021 11:33am
Tags
railway
,
lichfield
,
signal-box
