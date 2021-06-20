Previous
Office chair by tinley23
Office chair

Someone went to the trouble of driving this to the beautiful nature reserve for the volunteers to dispose of, rather than breaking it up and putting it in their own bins. It makes my blood boil!!!
Lesley

JackieR ace
Selfish git!!!
June 22nd, 2021  
