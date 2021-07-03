Sign up
Unrequited love?
It broke my heart when I found this at the side of the road 🥺
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
portrait
,
hearts
