Man Made/Architecture: Spiral Staircase

This is for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Man Made/Architecture.



This spiral staircase leads from our book-room - the 'snug' featured in yesterday's post - to our bedroom. The rising warmth from the wood-burning stove ensures that we stay toasty through the night ;-))



I think I like it on black best... but it's a close run thing.