One Subject - 30 Shots: White Knight 18 by vignouse
One Subject - 30 Shots: White Knight 18

Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots

For my single subject I've chosen the White Knight from a replica copy of the 12C Isle of Lewis chess set: today, the White Knight, informs the Royal Court that war now seems inevitable...

18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Richard Sayer

Very creative composition and story, really well done.
April 18th, 2020  
They seem bad news... I think about wich role will play clerics on the nexts movements for the White Knight and the Crown.
April 18th, 2020  
The first thing that struck me was, how detailed they are. The second think was, The king's breakfast by AA Milne.
April 18th, 2020  
