Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1932
One Subject - 30 Shots: White Knight 18
Northy
@northy
is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
For my single subject I've chosen the White Knight from a replica copy of the 12C Isle of Lewis chess set: today, the White Knight, informs the Royal Court that war now seems inevitable...
View on black please...
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3134
photos
313
followers
107
following
529% complete
View this month »
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
Latest from all albums
241
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
18th April 2020 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess-pieces
,
white-knight
,
30-shots2020
SwChappell
ace
Very creative composition and story, really well done.
April 18th, 2020
jborrases
ace
They seem bad news... I think about wich role will play clerics on the nexts movements for the White Knight and the Crown.
April 18th, 2020
Lee
ace
The first thing that struck me was, how detailed they are. The second think was, The king's breakfast by AA Milne.
April 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close