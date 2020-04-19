Sign up
Photo 1933
One Subject - 30 Shots: White Knight 19
Northy
@northy
is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
For my single subject I've chosen the White Knight from a replica copy of the 12C Isle of Lewis chess set: today, the future lies in the hands of the White Knight... and his God.
Viewing on black will be best I think...
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
2
1
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3135
photos
312
followers
107
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
19th April 2020 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess-pieces
,
white-knight
,
30-shots2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
I never grow tired of seeing this chess set. FAV
April 20th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Another great shot
April 20th, 2020
