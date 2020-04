One Subject - 30 Shots: White Knight 19

Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots For my single subject I've chosen the White Knight from a replica copy of the 12C Isle of Lewis chess set: today, the future lies in the hands of the White Knight... and his God.Viewing on black will be best I think...