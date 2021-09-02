Previous
Next
Organ Pipes... by vignouse
Photo 2293

Organ Pipes...

...what it says on the label!

I'm in the middle of a very busy week at Paimpont Abbey where I'm the Sacristan so for a few days my images are likely to come from there, taken after I've closed up.

This is for NF-SOOC-September 2021 which you can read all about here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021

Like yesterday, there are learning points galore to be gained from this image... it must get better!

BoB!
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Great repetition, texture and detail.
September 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise