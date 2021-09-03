Previous
Newly Laid! by vignouse
Photo 2294

Newly Laid!

This is for NF-SOOC-September 2021 which you can read all about here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021

The specular highlight on the paper backgrounbd was an unwanted intrusion... didn't notice it in the viewfinder - learning point!
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Richard Sayer

Joan Robillard ace
Love the shadows under the eggs and not extending into long shadows.
September 3rd, 2021  
