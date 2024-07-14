Sign up
Previous
Photo 1004
Rosenhöhe
The Rosenhöhe in Darmstadt is very popular on Sunday. Here is a photo of the so-called Spanish tower which is at the eastern part of the park.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1978
photos
71
followers
73
following
275% complete
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
478
999
1000
1001
1002
479
1003
1004
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
14th July 2024 11:45am
Tags
nature
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
garden
,
architecture
,
summer
,
path
,
tranquility
,
darmstadt
,
rosenhöhe
