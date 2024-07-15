Previous
Tarmac Lights by vincent24
Photo 1005

Tarmac Lights

As the plane finally moved on the tarmac after a two-hour delay due to bad weather conditions, the rain-speckled window revealed a blur of colorful runway lights. The anticipation and relief of imminent departure were palpable.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise