Passing Faces by vincent24
Photo 1006

Passing Faces

Captured during a taxi ride in Addis Ababa, this photo reveals a fleeting moment of city life through the window and mirror. The man's face and the bustling street offer a glimpse into the Addis abab urban experience.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Vincent

@vincent24
