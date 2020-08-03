Previous
Abstract3 by wakelys
Abstract3

This is taking so much time trying to think of what, how and most importantly WHY am I doing abstract challenge!!
3rd August 2020

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
SandraD
Love this!
August 3rd, 2020  
