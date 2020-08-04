Sign up
180 / 365
Abstract 4
Husband just said “this is going to be a long week” whilst watching me creating abstract. To which I said “ not a week, a month”. Sorry not able to print his reply but it made me laugh.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
365
NIKON D5100
4th August 2020 8:44am
pencils
paints
abstractaug2020
Dione Giorgio
Fav. for the creative and for the work that went in making this image. Well done.
August 4th, 2020
JackieR
Oh I am really laughing out very loudly!! Hilarious and a great artistic creativity captured here. Love it!!
August 4th, 2020
Laura
Great abstract. I chose this photo for "Give a little love ... to the “latest” page!"
August 4th, 2020
Cazzi
This is a great colourful abstract. You're coming up with some fab ideas. I'm going to have to trawl the net for some inspiration. I had to laugh at your husband's response 😂
August 4th, 2020
