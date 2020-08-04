Previous
Next
Abstract 4 by wakelys
180 / 365

Abstract 4

Husband just said “this is going to be a long week” whilst watching me creating abstract. To which I said “ not a week, a month”. Sorry not able to print his reply but it made me laugh.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fav. for the creative and for the work that went in making this image. Well done.
August 4th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Oh I am really laughing out very loudly!! Hilarious and a great artistic creativity captured here. Love it!!
August 4th, 2020  
Laura ace
Great abstract. I chose this photo for "Give a little love ... to the “latest” page!"
August 4th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
This is a great colourful abstract. You're coming up with some fab ideas. I'm going to have to trawl the net for some inspiration. I had to laugh at your husband's response 😂
August 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise