A roundabout view of wild flowers by wakelys
Photo 495

A roundabout view of wild flowers

Crazy mad woman dodging cars to get this.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! We're all mad. A lovely shot!
June 15th, 2021  
JackieR ace
I know that roundabout thought about stopping a few times!!! Very brave of you ☺️
June 15th, 2021  
Lin ace
Nicely captured!
June 15th, 2021  
