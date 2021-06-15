Sign up
Photo 495
A roundabout view of wild flowers
Crazy mad woman dodging cars to get this.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
15th June 2021 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-119
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! We're all mad. A lovely shot!
June 15th, 2021
JackieR
ace
I know that roundabout thought about stopping a few times!!! Very brave of you ☺️
June 15th, 2021
Lin
ace
Nicely captured!
June 15th, 2021
