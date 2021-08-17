Sign up
Photo 558
Fun afternoon
The train runs from Merthyr Tydfil to Torpantau enjoying scenes of the Brecon National park.
Sadly due to repair the steam train was not running but our engine today was diesel.
It is a narrow gauge tourist railway.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
train
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sorry the steam train wasn't running, but you got some great shots!
August 17th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Interesting collage. Pity about the steam engine
August 17th, 2021
