Fun afternoon by wakelys
Fun afternoon

The train runs from Merthyr Tydfil to Torpantau enjoying scenes of the Brecon National park.
Sadly due to repair the steam train was not running but our engine today was diesel.
It is a narrow gauge tourist railway.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Sorry the steam train wasn't running, but you got some great shots!
August 17th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Interesting collage. Pity about the steam engine
August 17th, 2021  
