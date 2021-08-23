School girl error

I had an empty space so in the spring I had a brain wave. Brighten up the space with flowers!!

Then I had some tomato seed which I propagated and thought that I would add them to the flower baskets.

On the packet I read ‘small pear shaped tomatoes’ in my head this equated to small plants with tumbling fruit.

Nowhere did it say tumbling. Hence my once pretty flower baskets have been dwarfed but large tomato plants. On the plus side the tomatoes are ripening and are really tasty.

Unfortunately I knocked over some other tomato plants so now have lots of green tomatoes so later today I will be making green tomato chutney.