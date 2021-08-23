Previous
School girl error by wakelys
Photo 564

School girl error

I had an empty space so in the spring I had a brain wave. Brighten up the space with flowers!!
Then I had some tomato seed which I propagated and thought that I would add them to the flower baskets.
On the packet I read ‘small pear shaped tomatoes’ in my head this equated to small plants with tumbling fruit.
Nowhere did it say tumbling. Hence my once pretty flower baskets have been dwarfed but large tomato plants. On the plus side the tomatoes are ripening and are really tasty.
Unfortunately I knocked over some other tomato plants so now have lots of green tomatoes so later today I will be making green tomato chutney.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
Want to borrow a preserving pan!!
August 23rd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I am now the proud owner thank you. A jar of chutney is likely to be coming your way.
August 23rd, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
yum
August 23rd, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Think the tomato plant loves being with the flowers!
August 23rd, 2021  
