Previous
Next
The tree family by wakelys
Photo 565

The tree family

I pass these trees most days if driving so today I decided to walk and have a closer look. Not the best of roads to walk along as no pavements and overgrown verges. Only 10 mins from home so not too much of a trek.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
A very pleasant line to look at
August 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise