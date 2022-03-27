Previous
Rainbow 27 by wakelys
Photo 780

Rainbow 27

A young girl was sitting next to this bike and she was a little shy so move out of the way so that I could get this.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
moni kozi ace
This is lovely. I like the bike shots you posted this month. I used to have a collection of bike photos i had taken when i saw interesting ones. I still have some of them... somewhere... who knows where
March 27th, 2022  
