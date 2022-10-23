Sign up
Photo 990
Squash…ed.
Only one squash so only one opportunity to get this.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd October 2022 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squash
,
hammer
,
mundane-squash
JackieR
ace
Brilliant!!!
October 23rd, 2022
Hoopydoo
?now already for the hot pot…good shot
October 23rd, 2022
