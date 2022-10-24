Previous
There is a car parked in my toilet. by wakelys
Photo 991

There is a car parked in my toilet.

Thank you @30pics4jackiesdiamond
As your get pushed partner your asked me to go to my favs in the past month or so and replicate one that you would probably not have taken yourself.
Do say why you chose that one and give a link in your narrative so we can compare.
This was inspired by @jillbrowning
It was our first pairing and both newbies to the get pushed challenge I challenged Jill to find something ordinary in her home and make it extraordinary.
I was taken by how this looked like a parked car rather than a model car.
This is Jill photo here

My biggest challenge was finding a suitable toy car. Although having a grandson I needed to go and buy one. £5 was my limit but found one for £3.50 !!!
Secondly trying to find a shelf. I ended up being cramped behind the toilet door where there is a small shelf.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I hope that I have fulfilled the brief that you gave me as your get pushed partner.
October 24th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Haha, cool idea. Beautiful and great in b&w.
October 24th, 2022  
Jill Browning ace
Great capture. Looks like a real car.
October 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
Well done, you sure nailed it!
October 24th, 2022  
