Rock Gods by wakelys
Rock Gods

I am obviously not into rock as again had to ask who they were. Left a member from KISS (never heard of them) and Slash (should have recognised his hat).
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Diana ace
These are just too brilliant, what a wonderful find and shot! Kiss used to be very popular many years ago, maybe you are too young ;-)
August 10th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I remember Kiss!
August 10th, 2023  
Liz Gooster
Glad to see you are continuing this scarecrow series @wakelys - they are such fun!
August 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such a fun series
August 10th, 2023  
