Previous
Photo 1281
Rock Gods
I am obviously not into rock as again had to ask who they were. Left a member from KISS (never heard of them) and Slash (should have recognised his hat).
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
1792
photos
135
followers
100
following
350% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
9th August 2023 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hi-scarecrow
Diana
ace
These are just too brilliant, what a wonderful find and shot! Kiss used to be very popular many years ago, maybe you are too young ;-)
August 10th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I remember Kiss!
August 10th, 2023
Liz Gooster
Glad to see you are continuing this scarecrow series
@wakelys
- they are such fun!
August 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Such a fun series
August 10th, 2023
