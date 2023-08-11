Sign up
Previous
Photo 1282
Lionel Richtea
This one was in a shop window so lots of glare and reflection.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rich_Tea#:~:text=Rich%20tea%20is%20a%20type,snack%20between%20full%2Dcourse%20meals.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
4
0
iPhone 11
7th August 2023 10:16am
hi-scarecrow
Lesley
ace
Haha love it!
August 11th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Such talented scarecrow puns!!
August 11th, 2023
Wylie
ace
ha ha, funny
August 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha love it
August 11th, 2023
