Photo 1330
Our Happy place today
A short paddle but so good to be on the water with hubby.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Diana
ace
That sounds amd looks like fun, beautifully presented.
September 28th, 2023
