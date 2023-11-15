Sign up
Photo 1378
The Dove have flown
I never tire of visiting Chichester Cathedral. It is a very small city so easy to walk around.
These are the doves that were on display for several weeks
here
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
phone-vember
catherdrsl
Mags
I love those decorative arches and ceiling.
November 15th, 2023
Kathryn M
I'm trying to think whether I have visited, but realised it was Winchester....so another one to add to my list of must see places.
November 15th, 2023
