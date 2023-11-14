Sign up
Photo 1377
The leaves are changing
So many trees still have their leaves but the are just starting to change colour. Heavy rain had just passed over and the sun was shining.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
tree
leaves
Granny7(Denise)
Winter is definitely coming.
November 14th, 2023
Mags
Such lovely yellow and gold tones.
November 14th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Nice color!
November 14th, 2023
